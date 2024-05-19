New Century Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,117 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 261,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 49,252 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.2 %

AZN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.90. 2,791,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,123,686. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.