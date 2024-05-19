628 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.15.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,284 shares of company stock worth $17,260,138. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $747.68. The stock had a trading volume of 585,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,822. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $404.80 and a 12-month high of $763.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $693.70 and its 200-day moving average is $626.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

