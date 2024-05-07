Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.90. 501,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.95 and a twelve month high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

