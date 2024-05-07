Pineapple Energy (PEGY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Pineapple Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEGY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 254,907,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,138,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pineapple Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.32.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

