Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $470.00

Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 470 ($5.90) and traded as high as GBX 486 ($6.10). Sports Direct International shares last traded at GBX 470 ($5.90), with a volume of 3,140,932 shares trading hands.
Sports Direct International Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 470 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 470. The firm has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.86.
About Sports Direct International
Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sports Direct International
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Sports Direct International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Direct International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.