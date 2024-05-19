Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $240.96

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.96 ($3.03) and traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.38). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.37), with a volume of 104,201 shares.

Galliford Try Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £275.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,914.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 250.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 240.96.

Galliford Try Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,571.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Galliford Try

About Galliford Try

In related news, insider Kevin Boyd acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £19,680 ($24,717.41). Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

