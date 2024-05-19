British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,381.39

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,381.39 ($29.91) and traded as high as GBX 2,496 ($31.35). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 2,475 ($31.09), with a volume of 8,292,909 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.45) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,367.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,380.88. The company has a market cap of £54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,076 ($26.07) per share, for a total transaction of £8,989.08 ($11,289.98). In other British American Tobacco news, insider Karen Guerra bought 4,150 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,380 ($29.89) per share, for a total transaction of £98,770 ($124,051.75). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,076 ($26.07) per share, for a total transaction of £8,989.08 ($11,289.98). Insiders have purchased 4,602 shares of company stock worth $10,820,555 in the last three months. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

