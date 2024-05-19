Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,475.20

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,475.20 ($56.21) and traded as high as GBX 4,954 ($62.22). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 4,954 ($62.22), with a volume of 191,461 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITRK shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($75.36) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($61.54) to GBX 5,400 ($67.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,959.17 ($62.29).

Intertek Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2,707.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,924.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,479.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 74 ($0.93) per share. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $37.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,120.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden purchased 114 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,032 ($63.20) per share, for a total transaction of £5,736.48 ($7,204.82). Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

Featured Stories

