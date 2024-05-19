Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $39.68 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $39.68 million and $700,444.16 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00053951 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00019163 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012447 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00008319 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,591,817,345 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

