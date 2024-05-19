Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.80

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.80 and traded as high as $7.64. Inseego shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 440,775 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Inseego from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Inseego alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Inseego

Inseego Stock Up 11.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $84.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braslyn Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at $2,132,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Inseego by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth $1,674,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,602,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 225,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

(Get Free Report)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.