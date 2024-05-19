Tokocrypto (TKO) Achieves Market Cap of $212.07 Million

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, Tokocrypto has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Tokocrypto has a market capitalization of $212.07 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokocrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tokocrypto Coin Profile

Tokocrypto’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 496,957,569 coins. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto (TKO) is an ERC-20 token native to the Tokocrypto platform, a digital asset exchange based in Indonesia. Founded by Pang Xue Kai in 2018, it offers services like digital asset trading, a digital wallet, and staking. TKO serves multiple purposes: it offers trading fee discounts when used for payment, can be staked for rewards, is required for participation in certain platform decisions or project launches, and is used in promotions and reward systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokocrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

