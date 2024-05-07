Humacyte (HUMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect Humacyte to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Humacyte Price Performance

NASDAQ HUMA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

