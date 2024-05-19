Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.13

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.13 and traded as low as $16.75. Absa Group shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 1,976 shares trading hands.

Absa Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.5707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. Absa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

