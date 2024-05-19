The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.64

Shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $1.00. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 107,490 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.34.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Dixie Group stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 466,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned 3.00% of The Dixie Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

See Also

