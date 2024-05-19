Bittensor (TAO) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bittensor (TAO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for about $369.48 or 0.00552341 BTC on exchanges. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and approximately $19.20 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bittensor has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,794,660 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,792,632. The last known price of Bittensor is 383.57541898 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $16,565,082.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

