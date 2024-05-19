Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.21

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.21 and traded as high as $21.37. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 55,739 shares.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $485.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $308.09 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $229,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,069 shares in the company, valued at $567,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 104.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 190,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 97,255 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 41.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 19.3% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

