Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 5,141 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 204,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.37. 3,820,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,849,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $268.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.25.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KO

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,107 shares of company stock worth $19,657,742 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.