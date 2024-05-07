Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Boosted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock remained flat at $38.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. 9,773,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,830,020. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

