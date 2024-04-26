Bank of New Hampshire Has $851,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 276.5% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,178,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,902,480. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.52.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

