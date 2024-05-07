Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMED. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.80.

AMED opened at $92.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.33. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 239.5% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,144,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,850,000 after buying an additional 807,000 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 850,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,426,000 after acquiring an additional 620,386 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after acquiring an additional 461,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,032,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,776,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

