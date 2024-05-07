American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American National Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $507.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
American National Bankshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.
Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares
About American National Bankshares
As of April 1, 2024, American National Bankshares Inc was acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of financial products and services. The company operates through two segments: Community Banking and Wealth Management.
