American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $507.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

About American National Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the third quarter worth $168,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

As of April 1, 2024, American National Bankshares Inc was acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of financial products and services. The company operates through two segments: Community Banking and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.