AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $160.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $135.70 and a 1-year high of $249.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.55.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $601.88 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.32%.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. AMCON Distributing makes up about 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CM Management LLC owned 1.19% of AMCON Distributing worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

