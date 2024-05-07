Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONCT

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $26.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.09) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,029.17% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oncternal Therapeutics

In related news, Director Robert James Wills purchased 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $27,650.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $92,736. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,010 shares during the quarter. Oncternal Therapeutics comprises 0.3% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc. owned 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.