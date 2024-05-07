Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 334,068 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,068 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.59% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $103,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,730 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,275 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,556,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,301,000 after purchasing an additional 807,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,403,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,467,000 after purchasing an additional 100,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,473,000 after purchasing an additional 175,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.79. 761,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.