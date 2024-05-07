Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $1.41 Million in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 201 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,287,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,385,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,694,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,392.07, for a total value of $3,696,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,916,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,392.07, for a total value of $3,696,035.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,916,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,340.01, for a total transaction of $3,515,864.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,426,016.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,281 shares of company stock valued at $46,978,392. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $40.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7,665.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,846. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7,746.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7,060.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,210.49 and a 52-week high of $8,211.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $99.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

