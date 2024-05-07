Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Snowflake by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,585,640 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

Snowflake Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $4.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.55. 2,527,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,289,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.40 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.19.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

