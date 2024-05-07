ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Upgraded by Lake Street Capital to Buy

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MODV. Barrington Research downgraded ModivCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ModivCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ModivCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.25.

ModivCare Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $26.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $703.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.34 million. On average, analysts predict that ModivCare will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ModivCare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODV. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare during the third quarter worth about $1,450,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 23,020 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 23.6% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

