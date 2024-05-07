Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.54). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion.

Shares of IEP stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

