Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,628 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BHP opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

