Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 3,213 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 147.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Up 4.4 %

Aptiv stock opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.85.

Read Our Latest Report on APTV

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.