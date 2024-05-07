6,598 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after buying an additional 207,560 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $14,224,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 199,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 113,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 49,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 68,459 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

FDEC opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

