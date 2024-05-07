Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 8,765 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,671 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160,768 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 162.1% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,310 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,086,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,761,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,099,000 after buying an additional 1,268,045 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

