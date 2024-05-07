Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 374 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,965,000 after buying an additional 103,107 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 376.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR stock opened at $1,268.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,405.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $849.00. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $266.00 and a 52-week high of $1,999.99.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total value of $198,643.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,452 shares of company stock valued at $112,675,447. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,678.75.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

