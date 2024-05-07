Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 545 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1,723.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 303,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,832,000 after purchasing an additional 287,052 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Credicorp by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 34,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,053,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,724,000 after buying an additional 55,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

NYSE BAP opened at $169.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $179.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.36.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

