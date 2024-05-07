Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Viridian Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,711.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viridian Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRDN stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $994.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a current ratio of 18.26.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRDN shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

