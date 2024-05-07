Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cameco by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 280,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 76,624 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,553,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,370,000 after buying an additional 110,239 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.08 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $52.64.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

