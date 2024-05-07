Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,535 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $45.53.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

