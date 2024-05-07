National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 431,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,475 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $20,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after buying an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,472,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,611 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,536,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,656,000 after purchasing an additional 805,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,395,000 after purchasing an additional 803,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

D stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

