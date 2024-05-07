Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,592,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $495,220,000 after buying an additional 4,322,228 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 15,541,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $269,184,000 after purchasing an additional 424,035 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 9.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,441,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,159,000 after purchasing an additional 952,521 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,341,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in América Móvil by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 948,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,423,000 after purchasing an additional 572,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of América Móvil from $16.60 to $17.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

AMX opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

