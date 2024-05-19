Private Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 574 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $7,274,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT traded down $1.95 on Friday, reaching $212.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,031,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,870. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.18 and a 1 year high of $219.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

