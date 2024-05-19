Private Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 131 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Intuit by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $1,292,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $657.95.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $661.18. The company had a trading volume of 774,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $616.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

