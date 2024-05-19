Private Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ICF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $57.07. 72,242 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

