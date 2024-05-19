2,750 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MPC stock traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,142,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.19 and its 200 day moving average is $170.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.