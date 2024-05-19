Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $99,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,352,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,407,000 after purchasing an additional 294,637 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,626 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,225,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,952,000 after purchasing an additional 138,691 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.58. 293,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,659. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

