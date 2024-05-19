267 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $765,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 20,646 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.46. 77,445,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,769,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $565.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

