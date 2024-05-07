Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Holdings Decreased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $119.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.