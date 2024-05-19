Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.87. The stock had a trading volume of 152,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,994. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.75 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.08. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

