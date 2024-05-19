Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Purchases 1,264 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.7% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.64. 6,521,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,884,866. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

