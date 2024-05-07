Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110,166 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after buying an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,009,000 after acquiring an additional 382,848 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average is $74.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

