Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 573,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,988,000 after buying an additional 302,439 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 201.2% during the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 235,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,228,000 after buying an additional 156,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,415,000 after acquiring an additional 148,809 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,868,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

NYSE:CPT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.50. 833,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

